Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,716 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.6% of Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after buying an additional 2,394,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,740,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,510,000 after purchasing an additional 983,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,481,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.06. The stock had a trading volume of 72,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,588. The stock has a market cap of $348.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

