Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 1,712 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 52,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $4.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.38. The stock had a trading volume of 26,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $493.45 and a 200-day moving average of $498.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.42.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

