Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,375. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.04.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

