Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 213 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Perennial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 76,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,696. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.58. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

