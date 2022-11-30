Perennial Advisors LLC Acquires 296 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.29.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.30. The stock had a trading volume of 65,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

