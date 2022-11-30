Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 330 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,451 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.3% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

V traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.88. 108,742 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.40.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

