Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.34. 4,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,809. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.44) to GBX 4,500 ($53.83) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.48) to GBX 3,350 ($40.08) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

