Perennial Advisors LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 239,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 403,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 483,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 457,147 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,854. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $78.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is -98.41%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.