Perennial Advisors LLC Purchases 484 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,203,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.