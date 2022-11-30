Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,200 shares of company stock worth $938,930. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,581,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.34 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

