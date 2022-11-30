Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.75-$0.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.97 billion-$6.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.01 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-0.79 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

WOOF traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 208,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,266. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $22.75.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,351.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

