Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $9.49, but opened at $10.64. Petco Health and Wellness shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 19,922 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Petco Health and Wellness had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WOOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Petco Health and Wellness

In other news, insider Justin Tichy sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $64,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 341,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,351.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 4.9% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 144.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

