Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 175,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,324,568. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.49. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

