Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,850,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

PFE traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The company had a trading volume of 187,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324,568. The company has a market cap of $277.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.