PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading 0.3% Higher

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. 26,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 244,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

PharmaCyte Biotech Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.

Get PharmaCyte Biotech alerts:

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

About PharmaCyte Biotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PharmaCyte Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its stake in PharmaCyte Biotech by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 342,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.