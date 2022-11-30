PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Trading 0.3% Higher

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.04. 26,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 244,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54.
PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07).
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer, diabetes, and malignant ascites in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.
