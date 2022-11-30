Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) were up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $789.42 million, a PE ratio of 60.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

