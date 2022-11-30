Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Short Interest Update

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SOCLF remained flat at $0.33 on Wednesday. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

