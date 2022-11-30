Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Short Interest Update

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the October 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pharos Energy Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SOCLF remained flat at $0.33 on Wednesday. Pharos Energy has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.
About Pharos Energy
