Philcoin (PHL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Philcoin has a market capitalization of $244.61 million and $182,631.62 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.51 or 0.06827811 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.99 or 0.00508728 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,291.09 or 0.30943251 BTC.

About Philcoin

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

