Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 35,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. The stock had a trading volume of 21,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day moving average of $93.03. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.4 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

