Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Short Interest Down 25.9% in November

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

PDM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.41. 1,177,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,780. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 262.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

