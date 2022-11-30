PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 560.0% from the October 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGP. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $76,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PGP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 35,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,797. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.52. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

