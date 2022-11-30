Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 1,301 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SCHA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $42.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,881. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $52.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.