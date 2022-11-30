Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires 16,459 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

IJJ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.32. 1,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,635. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

