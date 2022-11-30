Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Acquires New Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.47. 14,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

