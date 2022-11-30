Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter worth $1,936,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in International Paper by 16.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in International Paper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Stock Down 1.0 %

International Paper Dividend Announcement

NYSE:IP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,723. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.44.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

