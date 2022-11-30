Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,524 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 66,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,582. The company has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

