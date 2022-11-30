Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,604 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Southern by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SO traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $66.29. 66,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,082,582. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.71 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

