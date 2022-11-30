Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Purchases 119,945 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,945 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOL. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SGOL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.79. The company had a trading volume of 20,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.72. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

