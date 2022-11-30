Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,569 shares of company stock worth $1,257,019 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.11. The stock had a trading volume of 198,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,883,589. The company has a market capitalization of $133.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.13. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

