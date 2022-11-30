Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 1,437 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 60.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.49. 30,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,029. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.90. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $197.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 69.52%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

