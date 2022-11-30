Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 3,131 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $28,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.11. 27,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,459. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38.

