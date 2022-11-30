Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 3,710 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 0.9% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in AbbVie by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,585,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.58. 104,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

