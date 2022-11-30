Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Sells 841 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $63.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.