Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes $1.71 Million Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 81.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after buying an additional 188,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OLN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.29. 18,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,209. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Olin Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

