Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Takes Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 559,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,000. CION Investment accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 1,065.3% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in CION Investment by 115.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE:CION traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.01. 751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,468. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. CION Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $554.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.00%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

