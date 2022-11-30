Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $108,122,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after buying an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after buying an additional 1,092,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after buying an additional 968,088 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,603. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

