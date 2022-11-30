Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Pioneer Bancorp Stock Performance

PBFS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.75. 7,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. The firm has a market cap of $305.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 0.38. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Pioneer Bancorp

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pioneer Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pioneer Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit.

