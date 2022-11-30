Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $20,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,912 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.33.

PXD opened at $240.78 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

