Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $66.16 million and approximately $83,839.36 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00252408 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00088493 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002909 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,753,543 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

