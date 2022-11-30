Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 2,321 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 417.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,073 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 46.2% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 125.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JXN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of JXN stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $47.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.82%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

