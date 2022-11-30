Poehling Capital Management INC. Acquires 4,026 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after buying an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. 47,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,042,491. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

