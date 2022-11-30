Poehling Capital Management INC. Decreases Holdings in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in shares of Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned about 0.19% of Loyalty Ventures worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Loyalty Ventures by 1,166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 282,173 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $685,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of LYLT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $34.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

