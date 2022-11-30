Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 47,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,042,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

