Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 47,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 62.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $4,014,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.4% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $566,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,078,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.11. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $294.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

