Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Poehling Capital Management INC. cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,710,306,000 after buying an additional 5,048,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,853,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,719 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 858,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,912,561.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.1 %

BX stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.22. The company had a trading volume of 34,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,731. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day moving average of $97.11. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.54 and a one year high of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.