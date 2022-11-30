Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $266,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,367,000 after acquiring an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $188,748,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,200,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,270 shares during the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,170,000 after acquiring an additional 876,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 767,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,980,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.63. 416,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,948,646. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $119.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.