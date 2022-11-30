Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.56.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
