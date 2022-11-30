Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $757,000 Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Poehling Capital Management INC. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,154,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,120,000 after acquiring an additional 876,585 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,361,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 639,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 275.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,186,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 870,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 109.1% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,763,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JXN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. 4,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,519. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.82%.

About Jackson Financial

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.