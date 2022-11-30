Poehling Capital Management INC. Purchases 16,093 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the quarter. Invesco comprises 1.6% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Poehling Capital Management INC. owned 0.06% of Invesco worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,404,885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,550,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,980,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,862 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,924,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,332,000 after acquiring an additional 935,205 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,127. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. Invesco’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

