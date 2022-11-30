Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 11,414 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Poehling Capital Management INC. reduced its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,414 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $1,586,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $40,881,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,933 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.3% in the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 4,642,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,115 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.10. 213,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,753. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.78.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

